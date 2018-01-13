Student union leader at DU college under scanner for ‘not meeting cut-off’

Saurabh Mann studies in DU’s Swami Shraddhanand College. (Express Photo) Saurabh Mann studies in DU’s Swami Shraddhanand College. (Express Photo)

The president of Swami Shraddhanand College’s student union, Saurabh Mann, is set to be removed from his post after Delhi University prima facie found his admission to be “wrong and mala fide”. A complaint was filed by his opponent, both in the university and the Delhi High Court, alleging that Mann had been granted admission despite “not meeting the cut-off”.

Mann, a student of BA (Programme), won the post of president in 2017. Sanjay, who came second, filed a complaint challenging both his admission and election to the post.

“Sanjay alleged Mann was given admission to the BA (Programme) course, which had a cut-off of 74 per cent in the college, despite having only 52 per cent marks in Class XII. Sanjay said Mann shouldn’t have been allowed to contest the elections, and that he should be made president,” college sources told The Indian Express. On January 8, the Deputy Dean of Students’ Welfare (DSW) wrote to the college principal saying Mann should be “immediately suspended”.

However, sources said Mann is yet to receive a letter of suspension. “Enquiries by the university, including replies from your office, show that it is prima facie a case of wrong and mala fide admission. The committee, therefore, recommends immediate suspension of admission of Mann, pending detailed enquiry by your office, which must be completed within 10 days of the issuance of the letter,” said the letter signed by deputy DSW Gurpreet Tuteja.

Sanjay also filed a petition in the High Court in October. An order issued by Justice Indermeet Kaur on January 10 said the “prayer made in the petition is largely satisfied” and asked the college and the election officer to enquire into the admission and also decide on his presidency “within an outer limit of six weeks”.

While Sanjay and Mann could not be reached for a comment, the lawyers representing them, Rishi Raj and J S Rupal respectively, confirmed that the university had found Mann fell short of the cut-off, and had asked the college to enquire. College Election Officer Suraj Mandal said Mann would be removed from his post. “I will probably make the announcement on Monday that he will cease to remain president. Either the petitioner will be given a chance to become president or we will have a union without the president,” he said.

Asked if Mann had been suspended, acting principal P V Khatri said, “We are still enquiring as to how he was granted admission. There seems to be some issue related to his OBC category. If his admission is found to be incorrect, we will cancel it.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App