‘Stress, Leaves Don’t Figure In Conversations’ Repairs to mediclaim, what’s bothering Delhi’s cops?

A recent report by The Indian Express had looked at instances of suicides in the police force and possible reasons for the drastic step. (Representational Image) A recent report by The Indian Express had looked at instances of suicides in the police force and possible reasons for the drastic step. (Representational Image)

Last month, the Delhi Police held 27 ‘sampark sabhas’ across the capital for personnel to air their grievances. According to sources, while most complaints were related to “repairs at their quarters”, mediclaim and promotions, no complaints were received on “long duty hours” or “sanctioning of leaves”. A recent report by The Indian Express had looked at instances of suicides in the police force and possible reasons for the drastic step.

Special Commissioner of Police S Vasudeva Rao (Estate and Welfare) told The Indian Express, “It is strange that none of them spoke about leaves or stress during the sabhas… Suicide is a complex problem… I think the department also needs to do a little more.” Started two years ago, sampark sabha is a platform provided by the Delhi Police for officers — from inspectors to constables — to air their grievances to their unit heads every month.

Rao, however, cited a few instances of policemen approaching the sabhas for help. ASI Jai Bhagwan, posted at northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri police station, approached the sabha as money for running day-to-day operations at the thana had not been provided to him. As a result, he said, he was finding it difficult to make payments.

ASI Balraj Singh, posted in Jyoti Nagar police station, said he requires medicines but the CGHS dispensary does not have them. “They requested that the issues be taken up urgently. We are in the process of resolving them. Programmes such as this one will make the job less stressful,” Rao said.

He added that apart from the sabhas, he has appointed a Welfare Officer — who is an Additional DCP-rank officer — in every district so that personnel can express their grievances. He added that the ACPs concerned have been asked to give 10 minutes to staff every day. “Every month, I take reports from them… It (the sabha) is an ongoing process through which a constable can discuss personnel problems and work,” he added.

Rao said the welfare department is also running many programmes, including yoga classes for relaxation.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App