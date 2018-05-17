Stone-pelting mars wedding festivities at Sadar Bazaar

Over 200 personnel were deployed in the area. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Over 200 personnel were deployed in the area. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

It was a typical pre-wedding function in Old Delhi — dancing, singing and a quick shopping spree by the groom. That was until a mob gathered outside the house pelting stones, damaging vehicles and leaving women and children cowering.

The fight in Sadar Bazaar, police said, erupted over loud music. DCP (North) Jatin Narwal called the incident a “minor incident… controlled immediately as police dominated the entire area” — more than 200 policemen from two districts were stationed outside two lanes near the house.

Eyewitnesses and the family claimed the mob pelted stones for over an hour until police arrived. “Police had sent two motorcycles when the PCR call was made. By then the group had dispersed. Later, they came in droves and pelted stones for an hour,” said Sansar Chand (83). Police have registered a case of rioting, but no arrest has been made.

Police said the function started around 7.30 pm when the groom, Vaibhav Chand, was away. The family claimed a group of men tried to barge inside the home at 8.30 pm. “When the groom returned, the two parties hurled abuses at each other and the stone pelting began,” said Harish Chand, an eyewitness.

