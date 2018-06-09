Statehood demand meant to hide govt failures: Maken

“The Kejriwal government should come out with a ‘white paper’ to tell people of Delhi the benefits and drawbacks of full statehood,” he said. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) “The Kejriwal government should come out with a ‘white paper’ to tell people of Delhi the benefits and drawbacks of full statehood,” he said. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken Friday said the AAP government was raising the demand for full statehood to hide its “failures”, and if Delhi gets the status, it will be at a disadvantage as funds worth hundreds of crores will be slashed.

On why his party colleague and former CM Sheila Dikshit had made the same demand when Congress was in power in the capital, Maken said, “Every chief minister wants to exert their power and have resolutions passed. But we must ensure that Delhi continues to be the country’s capital and people should know the benefits of being the capital.”

The AAP government has called a three-day special session of the Assembly to discuss its demand for full statehood.

The Centre spends Rs 6,953 crore on Delhi every year. Super-speciality hospitals funded by the Centre receive Rs 3,000 crore annually. There are three central universities and the Metro project, and these exist because Delhi is the capital, Maken said.

“The Kejriwal government should come out with a ‘white paper’ to tell people of Delhi the benefits and drawbacks of full statehood,” he said. Maken said his party ruled Delhi for 15 years within limits of the Constitutional provisions, while the AAP was complaining that it had not been able to work due to lack of full statehood.

“It is a complex issue that needs to be deliberated as the national capital status comes with certain privileges that will have to be given up. Full statehood and status of national capital cannot coexist,” he said.

