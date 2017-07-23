Spreading the cheer: A day in the life of Saddam Saifi, 25, a bartender in South Delhi

Saifi wishes customers were more polite, just as in Goa. (Express Photo by Pallabi Munsi) Saifi wishes customers were more polite, just as in Goa. (Express Photo by Pallabi Munsi)

“Saddam bhai is a magician, isn’t he?” a 26-year-old customer of a neighbourhood watering hole in south Delhi says of the man behind the bar counter while sipping a ‘brewtail’ — a beer-based cocktail — and rolling a cigarette. “No, he’s a scientist. Look at the concoction!” his friend declares.

Overhearing the animated and, well, drunken conversation, the bartender, 25-year-old Saddam Saifi, grins from ear to ear as he rushes past them to greet a new customer. “I’ll be back in a minute,” he says. It is 9.30 pm on a Wednesday night and a popular bar in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash-II, is buzzing with activity. Even as the regulars find their favourite spot and unwind, new customers come in, look around and take their place on bar stools as Saifi walks up to them.

Saifi ensures no one has to wait too long for their order. Regulars add he does no “draught gimmick” here and the bar focuses on the classics. Saifi says he hasn’t heard of the incident in Gurgaon a couple of months ago when a 30-year-old had to be rushed into surgery after he consumed a drink laced with liquid nitrogen without waiting for the stipulated “50 to 60 seconds” required for the gas to evaporate.

“There are so many new trends such as cocktails with pressurised nitrogen etc but those are not served here. I guess we don’t like to show off, like most other new bars in the city,” says Saifi. The owner of the pub chain, Rahul Singh, says he has intentionally kept it simple. “I am not really fond of all the gimmicky stuff. Our customers like that about us. Plus, it is risky, hence we are not even thinking about venturing into that direction,” he says.

Saifi isn’t sure if he should be “happy or sad about that”. Mixing exotic cocktails is his first love, he says. After college, he had gone straight to the Brightland Resort & Spa at Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra for a special six-month bartending course, he adds.

Growing up, Saifi admits, he had never thought he would be doing what he does now. “I have always been interested in food and knew that I wanted to work in the hospitality business, but the idea of bartending struck me only after I enrolled at the Institute of Hotel Management, Ghaziabad, right after school,” he says, as he pulls up a chair the moment he has two minutes to spare.

Within seconds though, desperate calls of “Saddam bhai” — most of them from customers seeking a refill — fill the parlour that can seat around 25-30 people. “He is a regular here. But the girl with him… I bet he wants to impress her. He has asked me to make my signature Currytini for her — it’s made with mangoes, curry leaves, mint and, of course, beer. I hope it works,” he says as he crosses his fingers, flashes a smile and rushes back behind the counter.

His working hours mean he has no fixed schedule, says Saifi, who hails from a village a few hours away from Moradabad. “My routine is topsy-turvy and my body clock a mess.” Even after the bar shuts at 1 am, and the stragglers have pushed off by 1.30 am, Saifi must get down to more work. “Real work begins now,” he says, beginning a stock-taking exercise. He counts the number of beer bottles, goes to the storage unit and comes back with more bottles. After that, he makes a list of what needs to be ordered. He then sends a mail to his boss, the manager of the pub, and marks a copy of it to the distributor.

“I go to sleep only early in the morning, around 6.30-7 am. Around 12, I wake up, take a quick shower, and eat my lunch. I literally run around because I know I need to reach the bar by 4 pm, and on weekends by 3 pm. I cannot afford to be late, how else will the customers get their fix?” he says as he wraps up his work for the day and locks the gate.

It is 3 am by now. Home is Sarita Vihar, 10-odd-km away, and he lives with his mother, father, brother and sister-in-law. Daily chores are on in full swing by the time he wakes up the next morning. His brother, a carpenter by profession, is already off to work most days.

“My father used to run a construction supplies shop. But he is old now, we have to earn the bread for the house,” Saifi says, adding that he gets a decent salary, “almost enough to run the family” after keeping some for himself. Laughing heartily as he eats kadhi-chawal, he says, “Earlier, my family did not approve of my profession. But over the years, they have accepted. My parents even know that I also drink at times.”

Serving him food, his mother says, “It is very difficult to make our relatives and friends understand what he does. Mein toh bolti hoon ke mera beta rasoi mein kaam karta hai (I tell everybody my son works in the kitchen).” It’s because of his family, Saifi clarifies, that he is not doing his dream job — in Goa, where he spent a year at the Whispering Palm Beach Resort in Bardez.

“Ah, Goa!” he says dreamily, “It was the best place for my job. I had the liberty to mix anything, make up any drink, and if it worked with the customers, it would be added to the menu. My signature drink was what we called The Godfather. It contains 40 ml of champagne, 15 ml of gin, lime juice and orange peel. It is generally served in a special type of glass, you know the one that you can twist around? It is the best ever.”

Goa still on his mind, he adds, “The customers there are mostly foreigners, who know that even a bartender should be respected and talked to in a civil manner, unlike how it is here.” However, he accepts, moving back with the family was important. “Before quitting that job, I closed my eyes and reflected on what my priority should be. The answer, my family, flashed immediately,” he says, getting ready to go back to the pub.

