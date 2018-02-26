Delhi: Two Special Cell officers held for opening fire at wedding, 2 injured

Two Delhi Police officers with the Special Cell were arrested after they allegedly fired at guests in a wedding, in northeast Delhi’s Khajoori Khas Saturday night. According to police, Manoj Gupta (36) and his sister Pooja Gupta (34) were injured when the accused — constable Naim and ASI Intkhab Alam — opened fire at the wedding photographer after a fight with him over a trivial issue.

“At 10.30 pm, Naim took out the ASI’s service pistol and fired at the photographer after an argument. Manoj intervened but got shot in the process. His sister was also injured,” claimed a police officer.

The accused have been charged under sections 336, 337 and 307 of the IPC and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

Police said the injured were taken to hospital and are now stable. DCP (northeast) A K Singla said, “We are dismissing them under Article 311 of the Delhi Police Act. They had made a false call claiming that their pistol was seized at the wedding.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App