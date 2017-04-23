Delhi By Night: Some get away but most fear police integrated checking

The drive aims to keep a check on street crime. (Source: Express Photo/Abhishek Angad) The drive aims to keep a check on street crime. (Source: Express Photo/Abhishek Angad)

It is 8.30 pm on Thursday and the Delhi Police picket near Jhandewalan Mandir in central district — from Rani Jhansi Road to Azad Market — is being set up. Vehicles heading towards Azad Market slow down and ACP Sanjiv Gupta of Paharganj sub-division, who is monitoring the picket, spots two-bike borne men without helmets. In the next 15 minutes, a few more vehicles are stopped and personnel get busy issuing challans. The drive is part of the police’s ‘Integrated Checking’ scheme where local police personnel, traffic police and a PCR man a picket to keep a check on street crime — mainly vehicle thefts and snatching.

A lab technician from RML Hospital, who was on his way to buy food, is next in line to be challaned. “We have just come out to buy chicken kulcha, which is very famous here. It won’t happen next time,” the technician pleads. Traffic police head constable Raman Kumar says, “Bhai 100 rupaye toh dene padenge. (You have to pay Rs 100). It is for your safety; wear the helmet. What will you do when the government starts imposing a higher fine?”

Meanwhile, a man and two women on a bike manage to escape the checking. ACP Gupta says, “This happens even though we have 10 police personnel at the picket. If we chase them, there is a chance of us being injured. Once during checking, we found a gun. The man tried to flee but we eventually caught him.” After two-and-half hours of checking, traffic police challaned 15 people for not wearing helmets. The checking is soon over.

Calling integrated checking an improved form of policing, DCP (central district) M S Randhawa says, “While we remain completely alert, our focus is not on detecting crimes but to deter them. The result is palpable. There is a fear factor among criminals.” He adds that data from the first four months of 2016 and 2017 shows a drops in cases in the district. “Snatching cases went down from 271 to 113 while MV theft went down from 595 to 507 in 2016 and 2017. Fifty per cent of the change has happened through deterrence,” he says.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now