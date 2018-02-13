Snow in North brings down temperature on cloudy Monday in Delhi

People warm themselves by a fire to escape the cold in Delhi. (Source: Reuters) People warm themselves by a fire to escape the cold in Delhi. (Source: Reuters)

With Western disturbance bringing snow to parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, the capital, too, saw a dip in temperatures, strong winds and a cloudy sky Monday. According to officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while Tuesday morning is expected to be colder, no rain is expected till Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to be 24°C, while the minimum is expected to be 11°C.

Delhi has seen one of the warmest winters in the past five years, said scientists at IMD, with the average minimum temperatures, recorded early morning in January and February this year, being higher than usual. Delhi has seen one of the warmest winters in the past five years, said scientists at IMD, with the average minimum temperatures, recorded early morning in January and February this year, being higher than usual. Rains have also given the capital a miss, with only 4.8 mm of rain being recorded of the 20 mm expected in these months, a deficit of 76 per cent.

Rainfall deficit in the whole of India between January 1 and February 2 stands at 85 per cent. According to IMD officials, the coming week is expected to see lower morning temperatures and the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy.

