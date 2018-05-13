Six policemen suspended for ‘beating up’ man, his family

The six policemen allegedly beat up a 43-year-old man and his two sons. The six policemen allegedly beat up a 43-year-old man and his two sons.

Days after a man and his family were allegedly assaulted at Rani Bagh police station, Delhi Police have registered a case and sent the station house officer (SHO) to the district police lines, apart from suspending six other police personnel. “They have been transferred to different units. A case was lodged on Friday,” said a senior police officer. The six policemen allegedly beat up a 43-year-old man and his two sons.

The incident took place on May 6, after the man’s two-wheeler was towed away from outside his home in northwest Delhi’s Saraswati Vihar by police personnel.

His younger son first went to the police station to get the vehicle but was asked to pay Rs 200, which he refused. He claimed that the officers increased the amount to Rs 1,000 and beat him up. His brother too was allegedly beaten up. Later, the man and his wife went to station where the officers allegedly assaulted him and heckled his wife. When they told the SHO, he asked them to settle the issue.

According to the FIR, the SHO accompanied the family to Saroj Hospital, where they were administered first-aid. The man later met senior police officers of the district who inquired into the matter, police said.

