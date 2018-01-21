Sisters offered ‘intimate chat’, took photos from FB to lure men

The sisters were arrested from their rented house in Laxmi Nagar.(Representational Image) The sisters were arrested from their rented house in Laxmi Nagar.(Representational Image)

To fund a lavish lifestyle, three sisters uploaded their numbers on adult chatrooms and websites — but used pictures of anonymous people. They would then charge potential customers between Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 for a “private chat”, police said. Their luck ran out after a woman, whose photo they used, complained to police. The sisters were then arrested from their rented house in Laxmi Nagar.

According to police, two of the sisters, aged 32 and 28, had started the racket seven years ago while the younger one, aged 26, joined a year ago. “They are graduates and have been living in Delhi for the last eight years. They belong to a poor family and their father is a farmer. However, they maintained a lavish lifestyle. They also made several trips abroad,” a police officer said.

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said they would have intimate chats with customers via WhatsApp. “For phone conversations, they demanded between Rs 500 and Rs 5,000. They asked to be paid either through Paytm or online transfer. We have found Rs 20 lakh in their bank accounts, deposited since 2017. The transactions are being looked into. The trio were produced before a Delhi court and sent to judicial custody,” the DCP said.

As per police, the 26-year-old complainant said her friends had spotted her photo on a website. “She alleged that the picture was taken from her social media account. She told police that a number was listed below the photo. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 292/500 (defamation) and the IT Act at Rani Bagh police station,” the officer said.

Police said a team comprising inspector L N Saini was formed under the supervision of ACP (Saraswati Vihar) Raja Banthia to probe the case. “The team found that the complainant’s brother had noted down the number and chatted with the sisters to get to the truth. They asked him to transfer money through Paytm or deposit it in their accounts. Using the account number, police traced the account holder to UP’s Faizabad. Police met their parents, who said their daughters live in Laxmi Nagar,” the officer said.

Police recovered 19 SIM cards, nine high-end phones, one laptop, passbooks, cheque books and debit cards of around 13 bank accounts from their possession.

