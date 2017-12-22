South Delhi’s popular watering hole, Defence Colony market sealed

MCD officials reached with the Delhi police officials in the afternoon and sealed some of the shops. Further details are awaited. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) MCD officials reached with the Delhi police officials in the afternoon and sealed some of the shops. Further details are awaited. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

It was an unusual spectacle at Delhi’s posh Defence Colony market on Friday as many popular shops and restaurants were sealed by officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and police department.

According to primary information, all shops that have floors beyond the ground have been sealed. According to reports, barring ground floor, floors of shops which had not paid the conversion charge to the MCD for converting the residential complex to a commercial one are being sealed.

Delhi police officials during the sealing drive at Defence Colony market. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Delhi police officials during the sealing drive at Defence Colony market. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

MCD officials reached with the Delhi police officials in the afternoon and sealed some of the shops. However, shop owners protested the action by the civic body complaining that no prior notice was issued in this regard.

SEE PHOTOS: This is what happened at South Delhi’s posh Defence Colony Market today

News agency ANI reported that an SC monitoring committee members & MCD officials sealed shops in Defence Colony area, stating their use of first & ground floors for commercial activities violates law.

Meanwhile, a shopkeeper told the news agency that the December 14 order was in regard to unauthorized constructions. “These shops are here since 1952, this is an authorized commercial market”, he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd