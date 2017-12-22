South Delhi’s popular watering hole, Defence Colony market sealed

It was an unusual spectacle at Delhi’s posh Defence Colony market on Friday as many popular shops and restaurants were sealed by officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and police department.
According to primary information, all shops that have floors beyond the ground have been sealed. According to reports, barring ground floor, floors of shops which had not paid the conversion charge to the MCD for converting the residential complex to a commercial one are being sealed.
MCD officials reached with the Delhi police officials in the afternoon and sealed some of the shops. However, shop owners protested the action by the civic body complaining that no prior notice was issued in this regard.
News agency ANI reported that an SC monitoring committee members & MCD officials sealed shops in Defence Colony area, stating their use of first & ground floors for commercial activities violates law.
Meanwhile, a shopkeeper told the news agency that the December 14 order was in regard to unauthorized constructions. “These shops are here since 1952, this is an authorized commercial market”, he said.
- Dec 22, 2017 at 7:58 pmWith this rapidly growing population, day is not far when entire DELHI will b SEALEDReply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 6:37 pmWhy saffronized party ruling civic agencies do this, on pick and Choose basis, instead of acting uniformly in all areas under jurisdiction of civic agencies in entire Delhi?Reply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 6:13 pmThis news article is incorrect. I was in the market during most of this 'sealing drive'. Absolutely unlawful. The officials refused to show a receipt or notice pertaining to this drive. The illiterate, inhuman and anti-public officials refused to see the conversion papers of most of the shop-owners, who had duly paid the charges for all Floors, and when asked, they retorted by telling their barrage of policemen to use force to bring down the public. The officials did not show any ID's and when a lawyer asked then for the same, they asked the policemen to push and shove a member of the Bar aside. This is our democracy. This is how we are living. Illiterate officials harassing the tax payers of this country. As one shop owner said," we Indians have always bowed down to superiority. First we bowed down to the British, and now we bowing to these lawmakers and officials." PS: One of the officials on camera admitted that they won't show any notice and threatened people who raised their voiceReply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 6:23 pmOk you approach Court and obtain Stay Order. I too live in nearby area, I know traders are encroaching even foot paths.Reply