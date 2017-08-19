Sharpshooter dies of wounds days after shootout with police

(Representational image) (Representational image)

A 28-year-old man, who had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head and was injured during an exchange of fire with the Delhi Police Special Cell in Uttarakhand on August 12, has succumbed to his injuries, police said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Jarnail Singh alias Jelly, had sustained bullet wounds on his back during the incident in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur and was being treated at a super specialty hospital in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources told The Indian Express that Jelly died on Wednesday evening and that his family members have been informed. A post-mortem has been conducted and inquest proceedings have been ordered into the incident, sources said.

When contacted, DCP (Special Cell) P S Kushwaha told The Indian Express that they had followed all legal procedures while conducting the raid in which Jelly was injured. “We also tried to save his life and took swift action by taking him to the hospital after he sustained the wound,” he said.

Following the brief shootout in Rudrapur, the injured gangster was rushed to a nearby hospital, from where he was shifted to a a hospital in Haldwani. From there, he was referred to Asian Vivekanad Super Specialty Hospital in UP, where he eventually died.

Sources said Jelly was wanted in connection with several murder and attempt to murder cases in Delhi and Haryana. He used to work as a sharpshooter for one of Delhi’s most wanted gangsters, Jitender alias Gogi.

