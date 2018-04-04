Shakurpur: 19 year old held for killing live-in partner

On the evening of March 31, the accused had a heated confrontation with her over the issue. This time, however, the argument took a fatal turn, police said. (Representational Image) On the evening of March 31, the accused had a heated confrontation with her over the issue. This time, however, the argument took a fatal turn, police said. (Representational Image)

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner because he suspected her of talking to other men in the locality, police said. According to police, the accused, Imran, was arrested from the Yamuna bus depot in Bhajanpura.

Police said the accused had been living with the woman, who hailed from Nepal. On March 31, he allegedly strangled her inside their house in Shakurpur, and repeatedly hit her.

“The woman’s body was found in a pool of blood. The accused was on the run,” DCP (northeast) A K Singla said. Imran, police said, is addicted to heroin and does odd jobs to fuel his habit.

According to police, when the accused was questioned, he confessed to his involvement in the crime. He told police that he had come in contact with the woman around a year ago.

“They had met at a club in Netaji Subhash Place. The two of them subsequently entered into a relationship and decided to move in together,” said a police officer. The woman earlier lived with her elder sister in Shakurpur village.

“The two were not in touch with their family as they shared a strained relationship. Imran was living with one Sahil at the time. Once they moved in, the accused started doubting the woman’s intentions,” the officer said.

On the evening of March 31, the accused had a heated confrontation with her over the issue. This time, however, the argument took a fatal turn, police said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App