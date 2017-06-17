Seven police vehicles break down due to contaminated diesel, say cops

One of the vehicles belongs to a DCP. Express Photo One of the vehicles belongs to a DCP. Express Photo

Seven Delhi Police Toyota Innova vehicles — including one belonging to a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) — were damaged after contaminated diesel was filled in the tanks. According to police, the cars had filled fuel at the Moti Nagar police petrol pump. Sources said the vehicles broke down moments later. A case has been registered against unknown persons, and the three police personnel posted at the pump have been transferred to another unit.

Police said preliminary investigation found that water was added to the underground diesel tank to cover up the deficient quantity of fuel. “Police have recorded statements of the personnel. They are also probing the role of the driver of a tanker, who supplied diesel from an oil depot in Bijwasan,” police sources said. DCP (west district) Vijay Kumar told The Indian Express that they have registered an FIR under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) of the IPC at Moti Nagar police station. “We have transferred three police personnel, including the in-charge of the petrol pump.

Investigation is on,” he said. There are about 10 police petrol pumps across the 13 police districts from where all police vehicles fill fuel after making an entry. “One head constable-rank officer is in-charge of a pump, along with two constable-rank personnel,” a senior police officer said. Sources said the incident came to light on May 28 when the the Innova belonging to DCP (Shahdara district) stopped midway at the Mayapuri crossing. The driver tried to start the car but in vain.

“The vehicle was taken to a service centre. On checking the fuel tank, it was found that water was mixed in the fuel. The driver told senior officials that he had filled diesel from the Moti Nagar pump,” sources added. In the meantime, six other cars of the Police Control Room (PCR) unit and west district also reported the same issue. They, too, had filled fuel from the same pump, police said.

“The seven cars had filled their tanks within a span of two days. DCP Kumar was informed about the incident and he asked SHO (Moti Nagar) Inspector Manmohan Singh to initiate an inquiry into the matter,” sources said, adding that all the vehicles were sent to service centres. Police said the quality of diesel in the underground tank was tested through a water paste test. The test showed the presence of water.

“SHO Singh then asked senior officials of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to send a team for inspection. A team of three officials visited the petrol pump and repeated the test. They told Singh that the diesel tank contained water up to the mark of 24 — which is around 1,150 litres of water as per the available standard chart,” a source privy to the investigation said. Sources said over 800 litres of water was pumped out of the tank. “After the water was pumped out, mud was also spotted inside the tank,” the sources added.

