Services of judicial officer, set to join court, terminated

The decision to terminate his services was taken by a full court of the Delhi High Court on August 10, Registrar General (RG) Dinesh Kumar Sharma said. The decision to terminate his services was taken by a full court of the Delhi High Court on August 10, Registrar General (RG) Dinesh Kumar Sharma said.

Four days before he was set to become a permanent judge of a trial court, the services of judicial officer Nitesh Gupta were terminated by the Delhi High Court. Gupta is the son of Justice Ved Prakash Vaish, a sitting judge of the High Court of Meghalaya. Gupta, who was on probation since July 2016, was due to be posted as Metropolitan Magistrate at Tis Hazari Court.

The decision to terminate his services was taken by a full court of the Delhi High Court on August 10, Registrar General (RG) Dinesh Kumar Sharma said. Under Rule 22 of the Delhi Judicial Service Rules, 1970, the Registrar General said, the services of a person on probation are liable to be terminated without assigning any reason.

Justice Vaish, who has been a judge at the Meghalaya High Court since May 23, 2016, was earlier an additional judge with the Delhi High Court. Before that, Justice Vaish served as a Special CBI judge and also held the post of Registrar (Vigilance) and Registrar General of the Delhi High Court.

According to the Registrar General, after a full court took the decision to terminate the services of Gupta, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal approved it the same day. The decision was then communicated to the District Judge of Patiala House Courts, where Gupta was undergoing training, for necessary action, the Registrar General added.

On July 28, the High Court had passed an order posting and transferring 70 DJS officers, including Gupta. He was slated to take charge as a Metropolitan Magistrate in Tis Hazari court from August 14.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App