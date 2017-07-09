Security tightened at Hauz Khas Village

Hauz Khas Village (HKV) in view of “intelligence inputs about foreign visitors being the target of terror outfits”, according to the Delhi Police.(Source: Google maps) Hauz Khas Village (HKV) in view of “intelligence inputs about foreign visitors being the target of terror outfits”, according to the Delhi Police.(Source: Google maps)

Security has been tightened at Hauz Khas Village (HKV) in view of “intelligence inputs about foreign visitors being the target of terror outfits”, according to the Delhi Police. “We have stepped up measures due to recent terror attacks in European countries,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ishwar Singh. However, the move has riled restaurants in the area.

Riyaaz Amlani, president of National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said, “Police have been shutting down venues by 11 pm every night, which has destroyed businesses in the area… Protection does not mean asking people to stay home.”

The owner of another popular restaurant in HKV, who did not wish to be named, claimed, “Officers on duty don’t seem to know why security has been increased… How is shutting down bars the solution?”

