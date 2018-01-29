Sealing: Delhi CM seeks to meet L-G along with BJP, AAP’s MPs, MLAs, councillors

In the letter, Kejriwal hoped that the L-G would find a solution to the ongoing sealing issue without any delay. In the letter, Kejriwal hoped that the L-G would find a solution to the ongoing sealing issue without any delay.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wrote to Lt Governor Anil Baijal seeking to meet him on Tuesday, along with all BJP and AAP MLAs, MPs and councillors in the national capital to find a solution to the sealing issue. Kejriwal’s letter came hours after Delhi BJP’s general secretary Ravinder Gupta wrote to him, saying the party’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari, its MPs and MLAs will go to the CM’s residence at 9 am tomorrow to discuss the ongoing sealing drive.

In his letter to the L-G, the chief minister said, “As the (sealing) matter comes under you, I along with (BJP) MPs and MLAs, also AAP MLAs and councillors will come to you. “As they will reach my residence at 9 am, I hope that we all will come to your residence at 9.30 am,” he said.

In the letter, Kejriwal hoped that the L-G would find a solution to the ongoing sealing issue without any delay. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP have levelled allegations against each other over the issue of sealing drive being carried out by the saffron party-led civic bodies in the national capital.

The AAP has demanded that the Central government should either bring an ordinance or amend Delhi Master Plan 2021 to stop sealing. The BJP, on the other hand, demanded that the AAP dispensation should come out with a notification on mix land use to give a relief to the city’s traders.

Municipal corporations in Delhi have undertaken the sealing drive initiated by a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee. Commercial premises have been sealed for failing to deposit conversion charges according to provisions in Master Plan 2021.

