Sealing: BJP considers street campaign to revive its image

After BJP leaders raised concerns over the ongoing sealing drive in the city’s markets at last week’s state executive meeting, a senior Delhi leader has floated an idea to counter the “negative repercussions” — that corporators take to the streets to campaign against the move, followed by “a poll a month later to assess their performance”, sources said.

Several markets on Friday had remained shut to protest the sealing drive by the BJP-ruled civic bodies, being carried out on the orders of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee.

The BJP, however, tried to placate traders and accused the AAP government of not notifying mixed land use on certain streets. During the meeting last week, senior leaders had stressed on the need to counter AAP’s narrative of a corrupt corporation and said the sealing drive must be stopped.

According to sources, the party is considering the BJP leader’s idea. “The idea is simple. AAP is running a campaign that the BJP-ruled agencies are corrupt and traders are being targeted. But this is wrong. The BJP is the last party to conduct this kind of sealing drive, which causes so much grief to the common people. So elected representatives from the MCDs must come out on the streets in protest against the committee that is enforcing this in such a ruthless manner,” the leader said.

“After a month or so, the corporators should be polled. The party can fan out in their ward and collect feedback from the people on ‘how well does your corporator work?’ As per this poll, the party will decide whether they are to be removed or not,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari met traders whose shops had been sealed on Friday at Model Town. “I assured them that the BJP and the Centre are working to find a permanent solution to the problem… In many areas, our party workers are also affected by the move… We understand the traders’ problems,” Tiwari said.

