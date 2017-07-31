Scribe thrashed ‘mistakenly’

A journalist working with Thanthi TV has alleged that he was thrashed by a policeman at Vijay Chowk on Sunday. Police, however, maintained it was a case of mistaken identity and that they have already apologised to him.

The incident took place when the journalist was at a protest rally. “Suddenly, I was grabbed from behind, assaulted and put in a bus, taken to Mandir Marg police station.”

Though he has not filed any written complaint, DCP (New Delhi) B K Singh has assured him of “needful action” if the policeman is found guilty. The inspector, too, has apologised, the journalist said.

