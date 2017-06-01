‘Schools must return excess fee or face action’

DoE, on behalf of the Delhi government, submitted an affidavit in Delhi HC, which said it was “endeavouring to ensure the compliance of interim reports of Justice Anil Dev Singh Committee”. (File) DoE, on behalf of the Delhi government, submitted an affidavit in Delhi HC, which said it was “endeavouring to ensure the compliance of interim reports of Justice Anil Dev Singh Committee”. (File)

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has informed the Delhi High Court that “private, unaided recognised” schools failing to comply with the Justice Anil Dev Singh Committee’s recommendation to refund excess fee with nine per cent interest would face the prospect of either derecognition or takeover. The schools had hiked the fee despite having adequate funds, and were subsequently asked by the court committee to return the money to parents.

The DoE, on behalf of the Delhi government, Wednesday submitted an affidavit in court, which said it was “endeavouring to ensure the compliance of interim reports of Justice Anil Dev Singh Committee”. It also said that the DoE, to ensure compliance of the committee’s report, had earlier directed defaulting schools to comply with the recommendations through five orders between February 2013 and July 2016. Following this, specific orders were also issued for refunding excess fee.

A total of 471 “erring private unaided recognised schools” were again issued directions as per the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973, to submit a compliance report within seven days after receiving the order, said the affidavit. In case of non-compliance, the DoE would take action as per rules by withdrawal of recognition, or by taking over the management (except in case of minority schools), the affidavit said.

Listing the matter for August 11, a bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Mukta Gupta directed the DoE to take action against the erring schools, and submit an action taken report. Earlier, counsel for the parents, Ashok Aggarwal, said around Rs 350 crore was yet to be returned to parents. The committee, constituted after the High Court’s 2011 order, had, in its 10 interim reports, recommended refund of excess fee with 9 per cent interest.

