A driver of a school bus mowed down a 10-year-old boy killing him on the spot, while injuring another 12-year-old in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri. The bus driver belongs to the British School located in the same area. Delhi’s Chanakyapuri is a diplomatic enclave and a high-security area as many foreign embassies are located here.

(More details awaited)

