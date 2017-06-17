Salem ‘aide’ arrested from Pandav Nagar

Abu Salem (File photo) Abu Salem (File photo)

Delhi Police claimed to have nabbed a 35-year-old sharpshooter and a suspected aide of gangster Abu Salem from east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area on Thursday. He is wanted in several cases, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion, and has been arrested multiple times in Delhi and Mumbai.

Police said the accused, Jaan Usman alias Usman Khan alias Reenu, was arrested after his wife lodged an attempt to murder complaint at west Delhi’s Janakpuri police station. Khan, along with his two associates, had allegedly shot at his wife in Janakpuri on June 3.

DCP (east) Ombir Singh said one improvised pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from Usman’s possession. “During interrogation, he told police that he had gone to Mumbai in 1996 where he came in contact with one Waseem, a sharpshooter of Abu Salem’s gang.

Waseem was accused in the murder of Gulshan Kumar (owner of T-Series Cassette Co. & a film producer). He introduced Usman to Salem and he joined the gang,” Singh said.

