RSS leader Rakesh Sinha picked up ‘by mistake’ by Noida police

In a case of mistaken identity, RSS leader Rakesh Sinha was picked up in Noida’s Film City area on Monday evening when a local police team was on the lookout for suspects in vandalism cases which happened earlier in the day. With thousands of protesters staging demonstrations against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act in parts of Gautam Buddha Nagar district, throwing traffic out of gear and pelting stones and bricks at an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus, police teams had been formed to look at those behind the violence.

“Our teams were looking for people when they saw him in Film City area and mistook him for a protester in the case. He was let off as soon as we realised our mistake,” said Anil Kumar Shai, SHO, Noida Sector 20 police station.

Sinha said he was outside the office of a news organisation in Noida Sector 16A when he was picked up. “They put me in their car. I kept telling them that I am from the RSS but they didn’t listen to me. Those with me also told them that I was not a protester. They took me a few metres away and kept saying I was a Dalit protester. Once they finally heard me, they dropped me back at the studio. The SHO of the area called me to apologise later,” he said.

