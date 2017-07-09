Relieve us of admin posts: 8 IIMC faculty members to DG

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC)

Eight of the 11 faculty members of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication’s Delhi campus have written to the Director General (DG) of the institute requesting that they be relieved from the posts of course directorship and as heads of various departments since administration under him has become “unilateral, non-transparent and marked by adhocism”.

The faculty members, who did not wish to be named, have also written to the IIMC chairperson alleging that longstanding academic and administrative issues were not being discussed by the administration. “We find the IIMC administration increasingly unilateral, non- transparent and marked by adhocism. There is little commitment on the part of IIMC administration to uphold academic standards, let alone improvement…. If course directorships or headships are to be changed, the criterion for appointment to, rotation of and period of holding charge should be made explicit,” the letter to the DG, dated July 7, read.

“Thus… we collectively wish to be relieved from course directorships, headships of various departments/other administrative responsibilities,” it added.

IIMC DG K G Suresh had recently removed Associate Professor Shashwati Goswami from course directorship of the Radio & TV Journalism course. While Suresh had claimed it was a “routine reshuffle”, Goswami wrote to the chairperson on July 6 claiming that the orders were “arbitrary and were served to me without any consultation whatsoever, in the most humiliating and undemocratic manner”.

In the letter to the chairperson, the faculty members said, “We have been consistently asking for the installation of coherent and better academic mechanism and measures such as formation of Academic Council, revision of syllabus, launching of new courses… But so far, there has been a lack of engagement and discussion on these issues.”

Suresh, meanwhile, said, “This drama is happening because I’m trying to make some errant faculty members accountable. Everyone must adhere to the Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system. They’re paid on par with UGC scale, and UGC demands a minimum of 40 hours of work per week. Most of them don’t follow this.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App