Rejected by woman, man kills her nephew; four held

Four persons were arrested and two minor girls apprehended on Thursday for allegedly luring a man into a “honey trap” and killing him, in Tughlakabad. Police said the main accused planned the murder after the victim’s aunt refused to marry him. DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said Neeraj (22) was found with multiple stab wounds and a cut on the neck on May 6. The body was also partially burnt.

Investigators found he had been in a relationship for the past two weeks with one of the girls who has been apprehended. “The girl said she, her friend, her brother Shiv Kumar alias Rahul and three of his friends hatched a conspiracy to kill Neeraj and his friend Manoj,” said Biswal.

On the day of the incident, she called Neeraj and Manoj to a fort. Police said the girl and her friend were waiting for them. “They went into the jungle, where the other four accused were waiting. The men crept up behind Neeraj and killed him. Manoj managed to flee the spot,” said Biswal.

Rahul told police he got married in 2013, but for the past four years, he had been in an extramarital relationship with Manoj’s aunt and wanted to marry her subsequently. On April 20, her marriage was fixed with someone else.

“On April 19, Rahul went to the woman’s home in Faridabad. He asked her to call off the wedding and to marry him instead. He also threatened her family with dire consequences if she went ahead with it. In the ensuing quarrel, Manoj and Neeraj beat him up,” said police.

