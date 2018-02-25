Under one umbrella: Ration cards, health camp for sex workers in Delhi

Awareness camps set up by the DSLSA in Rohini, Saturday Awareness camps set up by the DSLSA in Rohini, Saturday

On Saturday, Delhi Fire Services personnel Om Prakash was stationed at Rohini’s St Xavier’s School, where various awareness camps were set up by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA). Around 1.30 pm, he ventured into a de-addiction camp and enquired about their services. “Phone par baat ho jaayegi (Can it be done over the phone?)” he asked a counsellor. “No, the patient has to come our Kotla Mubarakpur centre,” she replied.

“My brother, an ex-Armyman, has liquor every day. His son has also started drinking… So I decided to check,” Prakash said. At least 25 people from the nearby areas of Bhalswa and Daulatpur also approached the stall, seeking help. “The people, mostly women, told us about drug- and alcohol-related problems in their family. We advised them to visit our centres with the patient, which is again a challenging job,” a counsellor said. According to the DSLSA, 7,000 people visited various stalls — from those offering ration and labour cards to Aadhaar enrolment to health camps for transgenders and sex workers.

New Delhi District Legal Services Authority secretary Chanderjit Singh said the focus was to let a cross section of society avail the services. “While consolidated data of who availed which service is not available yet, ration card services saw the most registrations,” he said.

Officials said close to 400 transgenders and commercial sex workers visited the health camp. B C Joshi, deputy director at the Delhi State Aids Control Society, said, “About 150 transgenders had tests to check if they had contracted STDs. Eight people were diagnosed and were provided medicines. Thirty people took the HIV test but none tested positive,” Joshi said.

