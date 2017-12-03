Railway officials injured in scuffle

Police said a case has been registered against the two accused under IPC sections 323, 341 and 34. They were later released on bail. (Representational Image) Police said a case has been registered against the two accused under IPC sections 323, 341 and 34. They were later released on bail. (Representational Image)

A Railways official and his colleague were allegedly assaulted by two men at the Railway Officers Colony in central Delhi, Thursday.

Mohit Lila, who works as a senior deputy chief engineer in the Northern railways, claimed the men were drunk and were trying to talk to his colleague’s children. However, police said the men had come to meet a friend and were asking for directions when an argument broke out.

Police said a case has been registered against the two accused under IPC sections 323, 341 and 34. They were later released on bail. “The duo have no prior cases against them. They claimed they were asking for a friend’s address. However, they alleged that residents of the colony branded them as ‘villagers’, which led to the confrontation,” a police officer said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App