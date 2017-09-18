Ragpicker killed near Bhalswa landfill, cops suspect rape

Police added that the woman’s bleeding body was found dumped at the landfill — which was recently partially closed after a garbage dump collapse at the Ghazipur landfill caused the death of two people. (Express File) Police added that the woman’s bleeding body was found dumped at the landfill — which was recently partially closed after a garbage dump collapse at the Ghazipur landfill caused the death of two people. (Express File)

A 35-year-old ragpicker was allegedly beaten to death near the Bhalswa landfill, police said, adding that her semi-clad body was found Saturday night, suggesting that she may have been sexually assaulted. Vijayanta Arya, Additional DCP (northwest), said, “We suspect she was raped because of the state she was found in.”

Police said they are waiting for the autopsy report before they can confirm rape. Police sources said the woman was a ragpicker at the Bhalswa landfill, who lived in the nearby Bengali colony with her three children. Her husband died three years ago, police said. “Her family said she left home around 3pm Saturday, but didn’t return. Her daughter began looking for her and found her body around 8.30pm,” said a police officer.

Police added that the woman’s bleeding body was found dumped at the landfill — which was recently partially closed after a garbage dump collapse at the Ghazipur landfill caused the death of two people. “She had multiple injuries. We suspect she was beaten repeatedly with sticks and stones,” added the officer.

She was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said. A case of murder has been lodged. Arya added, “We have not learnt of any case of personal enmity involving the woman, or her family. We are questioning people who knew her.” Police are scanning CCTV footage for leads into the case.

