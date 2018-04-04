Protests have brought campus to a standstill: JNU to Delhi HC

JNU campus JNU campus

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that students protesting on campus have brought the entire functioning of the university to a “standstill”, and that they have even abused varsity professors and staffers.

Making the submission before Justice V K Rao, the counsel for the varsity also said that the students are violating the High Court order that states that protests should be held peacefully at the Sabarmati Lawns, away from the administrative block. Putting forth an affidavit on behalf of the JNU administration, advocates Monika Arora and Kushal Kumar said that video footage makes it clear that the students detained the Rectors.

“Further, a professor was not allowed to enter the administrative block (earlier) thereby stopping the ingress and egress of the officials. On March 12, while protesting against mandatory attendance, students barged into the office of the Dean of Students, Professor Umesh Kadam,” the affidavit stated.

“Their action have brought the entire functioning of the university to a standstill. The actions of the contemnors both within and outside the 100 metres of the administrative block demonstrate the intent to disturb the functioning of the varsity,” it added. The court sought response of the JNUSU president and others on the affidavit by April 20.

