Protesters block roads, vandalise buses, trains

Two trains — a goods train and Saptkranti Express — were stopped, two police stations and six UP roadways buses vandalised, and a police motorcycle was set ablaze in Ghaziabad as thousands of protesters gathered across the district to oppose the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act by the Supreme Court. In the neighbouring district of Gautam Buddha Nagar, 14 protesters were arrested from Dadri for pelting stones at a UP Roadways bus, police said.

“Around 3,000-4,000 people also assembled outside 12 police stations, and pelted stones at Vijay Nagar and Loni Border police stations. FIRs have been registered against 1,000 unknown and 100 named persons, while 30 people have been arrested. A police motorcycle was set ablaze in Vijay Nagar and a crane deployed by the police was also vandalised,” said Akash Tomar, SP, Ghaziabad City.

Meanwhile, Faridabad, too, saw several incidents of vandalism, with protesters throwing stones at Jan Shatabdi Express, police said. Twelve police personnel sustained injuries.

