One held in LNJP sewer death case

Earlier on Monday, a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) engineer was arrested in connection with the death of four sanitation workers killed while cleaning a sewer in Lajpat Nagar. (Representational Image) Earlier on Monday, a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) engineer was arrested in connection with the death of four sanitation workers killed while cleaning a sewer in Lajpat Nagar. (Representational Image)

A 50-year-old storekeeper was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a sanitation worker who was cleaning a sewer line at LNJP Hospital. Police arrested Prem Sagar, a resident of Bihar, from the staff quarters at Pant hospital, after the three sanitation workers, who fell ill during the cleaning, named him as one of the people who directed them to enter the sewer line.

Police said the accused works as a storekeeper with the PWD. “He was arrested under sections 308 and 34 of the IPC and 7/9 Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavenger and Rehabilitation Act, 2013,” said a police officer privy to the investigation. Police are interrogating him and have hinted at further arrests. Initially, the key accused was identified as Piyush, the main contractor who hired the sanitation workers to clean the sewer line, police said.

Piyush reportedly works for a private firm and has been absconding since the incident was reported. Meanwhile, the body of Rishipal, the victim in the LNJP incident, was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

Earlier on Monday, a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) engineer was arrested in connection with the death of four sanitation workers killed while cleaning a sewer in Lajpat Nagar. He had been suspended from the DJB after an internal inquiry found him guilty. The accused junior engineer, S K Shrivastav, had during interrogation told investigators that he was not at fault, and had blamed the contractor who had hired the four workers.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App