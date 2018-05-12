Production warrant issued for CM Kejriwal’s relative

A Delhi court Friday issued a production warrant for CM Arvind Kejriwal’s relative Vinay Kumar Bansal, arrested in connection with the alleged PWD scam, after Tihar Jail authorities failed to produce him. Bansal was remanded in judicial custody for a day and was to be produced before the court on Friday. ASJ Sanjay Khanagwal said, “The accused has not been produced by the jail superintendent, Tihar jail… Production warrant be issued against the accused, with a direction to jail superintendent to explain his non-production. The accused to be brought tomorrow.”

