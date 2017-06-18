Poster war: Vishwas hits out at AAP ‘palace politics’

Posters outside AAP office. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Posters outside AAP office. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

After posters labelling AAP leader Kumar Vishwas a “traitor” and “friend of BJP” appeared outside the party headquarters, the senior leader hit out at AAP’s “palace politics” even as it attempted to distance itself from the incident.

The posters read, “A friend of the BJP, he is not a poet but a traitor. He attacks while in hiding and backstabs. Remove such a traitor.” They also “thanked” former AAP Delhi convenor Dilip Pandey for “exposing” Vishwas.

Claiming this was an attempt to divide the party, AAP urged police to act against those who pasted the posters. “Insulting words have been used against Vishwas and Dilip Pandey’s name has been used with a wrong intention,” Bipul De, AAP’s office in-charge, said.

Vishwas said, “We (AAP) did not come into being for these conspiracies and palace politics hatched by five-six people. We are for the causes based on which the party was born at Ramlila Maidan…”

