Police tried to rope in passersby as witnesses, but they refused, says Inspector who led Chhattarpur encounter

Minutes before four alleged criminals, including gang leader Rajesh Kandela alias Bharti, were gunned down in an encounter on Saturday, five-six passersby were requested by Delhi Police to join their operation as “independent witnesses”. But they refused, giving several excuses. This has been stated by inspector Prabhat Kumar, in-charge of the raiding team, while recording his statement before police. He added that police had noted down details of the persons for further reference.

Police said Prabhat Kumar and inspector Pankaj Kumar came to know Bharti regularly visited a farmhouse in Fatehpur Beri. “It was also learnt that shelter was provided to him by a local property dealer, who is suspected to be involved in several criminal cases,” the officer added.

Kumar said a team of eight policemen and informers were asked to station themselves in Mehrauli and Fatehpur Beri to identify their hideouts. “On June 9, one of the informers came to the police station in Rohini and said that Bharti, Sandeep Vidrohi and their associates would be at a farmhouse in Chattarpur. A team was formed and after making a strategy, 38 personnel left their office around 5.30 am,” an officer said.

Kumar said in his statement that around 12.20 pm, the informer told them Bharti was present in one of his farmhouses in Kharak village. “The informer also said there is a strong possibility he would leave in a Ford Endeavour car, but use a Hyundai i20 as a decoy,” an officer said, adding that police then requested five-six persons to join them as witnesses, but they gave excuses and left.

Meanwhile, the L-G and the police chief Monday visited the injured officers at the hospital.

