Delhi Police to make list of officers, kin with cancer

Saturday, May 12, 2018
By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: May 13, 2018 2:27:22 am
With an increasing number of cases being reported of officers and their family members suffering from cancer, the Delhi Police have made a move to identify patients and provide adequate medical care to them. A circular sent by the Delhi Police headquarters to all DCPs, STFs and the FRRO states that a large number of mediclaim cases pertaining to cancer treatment of officers or their family members are being received.

Police now plan to analyse and make a record of the cases so they can keep track. The circular was sent by the ACP (headquarters) on May 7 and a report has been sought by May 14. The list will be integrated with their already existing welfare measures.

Usually, police conduct cancer awareness camps across districts, where screening procedures are also held. Last year, an all-women cancer camp was held on Women’s Day, where 200 personnel underwent screening for breast cancer.

