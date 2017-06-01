Police pick up two DU students for murder of e-rickshaw driver

The accused in police custody on Wednesday. Amit Mehra The accused in police custody on Wednesday. Amit Mehra

Four days after an e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death outside GTB Nagar Metro station, Delhi Police nabbed two Delhi University students in connection with the crime. Police identified the accused as 19-year-old Shekhar Kapasia, a second-year student of a college in Malviya Nagar, and a 17-year-old first-year student. Police said the duo had consumed liquor near the Metro station and engaged in a “verbal brawl” with the victim, Ravinder Kumar, over “urination in public”.

Joint CP (Northern Range) Rajesh Khurana, at a press conference on Wednesday, said, “The brawl took place over urination and it turned abusive to the extent that the accused took it personally. However, there was no scuffle. In between, they went to their respective colleges, but before parting, they planned to return in the evening.”

“They nurtured a grouse. Both students, along with other men, later returned to the Metro station and started beating Kumar. One of the assailants had wrapped stones in a cotton towel and he hit Kumar using that,” Khurana said. He said raids are on to nab the others. Both students apprehended on Wednesday don’t have a criminal record, police said.

Immediately after the incident, DCP (Northwest) Milind Dumbere had said, “Kumar objected to two men urinating in public… Later in the evening, they came with a group of friends and beat him.” However, Khurana did not elaborate on what exactly had transpired. “We would not be able to comment on details of the investigation,” he said. Police said that Kapasia, who hails from Muzaffarnagar and was picked up from there, met the juvenile six months ago at a coaching centre. Both fled after the incident and broke their mobile phones to avoid detection.

A police source said, “During interrogation, Kapasia told police he met the juvenile on Saturday morning and they decided to eat something before going for an exam. He claimed they were eating an omelette when Kumar came out of a Wagon R parked near the Metro station and started urinating on the road. Kapasia claimed the duo objected to this and urged Kumar to use the public toilet. He claimed Kumar was in an inebriated condition and started abusing them.” The officer added, “Kapasia also claimed that three-four of Kumar’s associates came out of the car and started threatening the students. The duo then left for their respective exams.”

But Special Commissioner of Police (North Zone) SBK Singh said the allegations need to be verified. “The accused may try to divert attention,” he said. According to police, Kapasia called the juvenile in the evening. “They allegedly decided to teach Kumar a lesson. Kapasia called a friend and asked him to bring a few people,” an officer said. Police said the men, including a bouncer, attacked Kumar and fled.

