JNU students protest: Police complaint filed by Express reporter

An Indian Express reporter has complained to the Delhi Police that an SHO molested her during a protest by JNU students Friday. The officer, Vidhyadhar Singh, has been accused of pushing and placing his hand on the reporter’s chest.

In her complaint, the reporter wrote that the inspector pushed her and another reporter, who then told him that they were journalists. The complaint states that the SHO backed off, before returning again.

The Delhi Police addressed the complaint in two tweets: “During protest by JNU students, a section of the students became aggressive and tried to push down police barricades. Police had to resort to use of water canon and few protesters had to be removed from the spot. In this situation, one female journalist has given a complaint of molestation and the same will be enquired into by the vigilance branch for further action.”

