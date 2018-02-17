Police announces Rs 25,000 reward for information about man seen masturbating in front of DU student

Police has appealed to the people to help in catching the accused and anyone providing information leading to his arrest will be rewarded with Rs 25,000, said the officer. Information regarding the man can be given at Vasant Vihar or any other police station and the name of the Informant will be kept secret. (Representational Image) Police has appealed to the people to help in catching the accused and anyone providing information leading to his arrest will be rewarded with Rs 25,000, said the officer. Information regarding the man can be given at Vasant Vihar or any other police station and the name of the Informant will be kept secret. (Representational Image)

Delhi Police has announced a reward for information about the unidentified man who was seen masturbating next to a Delhi University (DU) student in a bus last week, said a senior officer today. The girl student had filmed the act and uploaded the video on social media causing widespread outcry. Following the incident, a case under sexual harassment and performing obscene act in public was registered at Vasant Vihar police station on February 10.

Police has appealed to the people to help in catching the accused and anyone providing information leading to his arrest will be rewarded with Rs 25,000, said the officer. Information regarding the man can be given at Vasant Vihar or any other police station and the name of the Informant will be kept secret, he said.

The DU student while filing a complaint against the man had claimed that no one came forward to help her even after she raised an alarm. She also alleged that the man tried to touch her waist several times.

“I made a video of his act and even shouted at him, but he did not understand. I even tried to approach people but they ignored it,” the girl has said in her complaint. The incident took place on a bus going from Vasant Vihar to the IIT Gate, where the man got down, she alleged. “After he got down at the IIT Gate, I again tried to approach people but did not get any cooperation,” the girl said.

