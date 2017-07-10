Plan to expedite e-rickshaw subsidies

The Delhi government is planning to simplify the registration process and expedite subsidies for e-rickshaws, in a bid to promote the eco-friendly mode of transportation. A three-member committee of transport department officials has prepared a report, said officials. “The government will provide a subsidy of Rs 30,000 to each e-rickshaw owner,” said officials.

However, this has been delayed by a cumbersome registration system. “The report has been sent to the departments concerned for their feedback. It will be further fine-tuned before implementation,” said the official.

