Plan to expedite e-rickshaw subsidies

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:July 10, 2017 1:43 am
The Delhi government is planning to simplify the registration process and expedite subsidies for e-rickshaws, in a bid to promote the eco-friendly mode of transportation. A three-member committee of transport department officials has prepared a report, said officials. “The government will provide a subsidy of Rs 30,000 to each e-rickshaw owner,” said officials.
However, this has been delayed by a cumbersome registration system. “The report has been sent to the departments concerned for their feedback. It will be further fine-tuned before implementation,” said the official.
