Latest News
  • Plan to expedite e-rickshaw subsidies

Plan to expedite e-rickshaw subsidies

However, this has been delayed by a cumbersome registration system. “The report has been sent to the departments concerned for their feedback. It will be further fine-tuned before implementation,” said the official.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:July 10, 2017 1:43 am
Top News

The Delhi government is planning to simplify the registration process and expedite subsidies for e-rickshaws, in a bid to promote the eco-friendly mode of transportation. A three-member committee of transport department officials has prepared a report, said officials. “The government will provide a subsidy of Rs 30,000 to each e-rickshaw owner,” said officials.

However, this has been delayed by a cumbersome registration system. “The report has been sent to the departments concerned for their feedback. It will be further fine-tuned before implementation,” said the official.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 09: Latest News