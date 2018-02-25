Penalise contractors who delay work in unauthorised colonies: Delhi Government

In a bid to speed up development work in all unauthorised colonies, the Delhi government’s irrigation and flood control department has directed the imposition of penalty on all contractors for delays in completing projects. The department, headed by Minister Gopal Rai, asked officials to take steps to ensure that all projects being executed are completed within the timeline prescribed, and to penalise contractors who delay projects.

The move comes a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and his deputy Manish Sisodia, directed officials to speed up development work in unauthorised colonies. “Appropriate action will be initiated against the contractors, including imposition of penalty, for not completing work as per time schedule,” an official said. There are 1,600 unauthorised colonies in the capital, and its residents play a significant role during elections.

An official said a fortnightly review meeting will be held in the chamber of the chief engineers to review the progress of each project with the superintending engineer concerned. “Besides, a similar protocol of review of all cases on weekly basis will be followed by the superintending engineer with executive engineer. If the delay is beyond the control of the department, a fresh timeline will be prescribed after taking into consideration all the constraints in the execution of the project,” he said.

