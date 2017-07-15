Panel probing ‘irregularities’ in DJB, agency denies charge

As per the DJB, all projects requires two set of approvals. A source maintained that the Assembly was “probing the fact that no one in the elected government has any idea as to how this approval was given”. As per the DJB, all projects requires two set of approvals. A source maintained that the Assembly was “probing the fact that no one in the elected government has any idea as to how this approval was given”.

The Committee on Estimates of the Delhi Assembly is probing alleged irregularities pertaining to three projects running into crores in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), sources said. The DJB has, however, denied the charges, maintaining that the allegations were “fabricated” for “political gain”. The projects in question pertain to 14 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), which are being set up for the cleaning of Najafgarh and other supplementary drains under Phase-1 of ‘Maily Se Nirmal Yamuna Revitalisation Plan 2017’ — taken up following directions from the NGT in 2015.

The allegation, being probed by the committee, is that of the 14 STPs, “officers of the DJB have not been able to furnish the requisite documents that show that the tender was given for the project to a private company while following due process”. As per the DJB, all projects requires two set of approvals. A source maintained that the Assembly was “probing the fact that no one in the elected government has any idea as to how this approval was given”. He termed it as a “major violation”.

Sources in the DJB, meanwhile, said that the projects had begun after the NGT’s directions in 2015, and that the NGT had created a Principal Committee that was monitoring the project. “The allegation that the DJB doesn’t have the documents is not true and the charges are fabricated for political gain. The DJB has been asked for specific information, which will be furnished to the committee,” a DJB source said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Engineer’s Association issued a notice on Friday stating that DJB members were “insulted” and “humiliated” while attending a Committee on Government Undertakings meeting in the Delhi Assembly.

The association’s general secretary Param Yadav told The Indian Express, “When the DJB engineers got there, many were asked to stand outside the MLA lounge, while the CEO was asked to sit inside. Few minutes later, the engineers could hear the MLAs screaming at the CEO for not releasing funds for projects and other issues which the Delhi government is responsible for,” he added.

