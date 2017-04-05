Over 52 thefts reported daily in Delhi Metro this year

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Over 52 thefts have been reported every day in the Delhi Metro this year. This information was shared by Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha. Till March 15 this year, 3,854 theft cases have been reported in the Delhi Metro. Last year from January to December, the number stood at 9,705 which was almost three times the number of cases reported in 2015 where the number was 3,104, the minister said citing the Delhi Police data. In 2014, 2,211 cases were reported in the Delhi Metro, he said.

The minister said that according to the Delhi Police the reason for the increase in theft cases is the “conscious policy of truthful registration of cases, increase in number of daily commuters and the easy mode of filing FIRs online”. The Delhi Metro is covered under the jurisdiction of 14 police stations of metro and the police keeps a regular liaison with the CISF authorities and also conducts joint drives with them, said the minister.

