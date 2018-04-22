Out soon: App to help restaurants donate extra food

“The app has three registration options — as donor, volunteer, and NGO. A donor is responsible for generating requests for leftover food pick-up. Once a request is generated, the volunteers get a notification about the same. They can then respond by accepting it,” said IIIT-D MTech student Chetna Wadhwa. (Representational Image) “The app has three registration options — as donor, volunteer, and NGO. A donor is responsible for generating requests for leftover food pick-up. Once a request is generated, the volunteers get a notification about the same. They can then respond by accepting it,” said IIIT-D MTech student Chetna Wadhwa. (Representational Image)

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology-Delhi (IIIT-D) is working on a mobile app which will allow restaurants, caterers and others to donate extra food to the needy. The app, which is in its final stages, will be called ‘Zero’. It will provide an interface between “caterers/restaurant owners and NGOs involved in distributing excess food from eateries”, and will help prevent wastage.

“The app has three registration options — as donor, volunteer, and NGO. A donor is responsible for generating requests for leftover food pick-up. Once a request is generated, the volunteers get a notification about the same. They can then respond by accepting it,” said IIIT-D MTech student Chetna Wadhwa.

The app has been developed by a group of MTech students, including Wadhwa, Mallika Gupta, Akshara Rai, Ruchika Lakhina, Pallavi Rawat and V N Dawarka, who have experience of working with an NGO for a similar cause, under guidance from faculty in-charge Ponnurangam Kumaragaru.

“We were struck by the fact that tonnes of food was being wasted every day, when millions are starving. It prompted us to build the interface. We interviewed caterers, dhaba and restaurant owners regarding food wastage, and some NGOs and college students to know about their willingness to distribute food among the needy,” Wadhwa said.

The idea came about in January. The developers were inspired by another app called ‘Share Your Foodbox’ in Faridabad.

