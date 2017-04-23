On eve of MCD polls, man held with 29 pistols in outer Delhi

Police suspect the gangsters were going to use the weapons during the polls on Sunday. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar/Representational) Police suspect the gangsters were going to use the weapons during the polls on Sunday. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar/Representational)

A day before the MCD polls, a 35-year-old man was arrested with a cache of 29 sophisticated pistols and a carbine allegedly meant to be supplied to criminals in outer Delhi. Police sources said the accused, Rajpal, was arrested near Millennium Depot where he was waiting to deliver the consignment. Sources said the arms were brought from Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone and Burhanpur. Police suspect the gangsters were going to use the weapons during the polls on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav told The Indian Express that during questioning, Rajpal said his brother, Richhpal Singh, is a manufacturer and supplier of illegal weapons in Madhya Pradesh.

“He has been working with Richhpal for over seven years in this illegal trade. In the last six months, he brought five consignments of illegal firearms to Delhi. He also disclosed that despite the arrest of many of his carriers and associates, Richhpal continued to send firearms to Delhi and adjoining states,” the DCP said.

“Rajpal said he had to deliver the consignment a week ago but was delayed because of a wedding in their family in MP,” he added.

The Special Cell has launched a drive against the supply of illegal firearms in the city from other parts of the country. Police sources said illegal weapons are mainly pumped into the capital from areas of Khargone, Burhanpur in MP and Munger in Bihar.

