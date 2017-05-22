Nursery admission plea in Delhi HC: After govt circular, age a barrier for EWS applicants

The circular states a child should be 3-5 years old for nursery admission. Archives The circular states a child should be 3-5 years old for nursery admission. Archives

Ajay Kumar’s son got admitted in the nursery section of a private school in the capital in March under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. Happy that his son would receive good education, Kumar borrowed money to buy books and uniforms so he could begin schooling. But the joy was short-lived. On May 5, the school wrote to Kumar that the admission had been cancelled as the boy was a month older than the age prescribed by the Directorate of Education (DoE). The school cited the May 3 government circular on the upper age limit for admission in the entry-level classes under the EWS quota.

The DoE had issued the circular citing the High Court directive of May 1. “When my child took admission, there was no such circular. Now, after I have got him admitted after borrowing money, how can it be cancelled? I lost my job because I had to run around seeking justice for my son,” said Kumar, who used to work in a garment shop in Rohini.

Kumar then approached Justice for All, an NGO, for help. The NGO has filed a PIL in the Delhi High Court. The matter is scheduled for hearing Tuesday. The petitioner said the order has been wrongly interpreted and that “DoE has not mentioned that it applies for those who have not been able to get admission and not for those who have already been admitted in schools. “Delhi High Court had allowed the government to come up with this upper age limit for the applications, which had to be processed. But not for students who have taken admission. It is being wrongly interpreted and schools are misusing it. Moreover, the limit circular was stayed by the court in 2016 itself,” said Khagesh Jha of Justice for All.

Many others like Kumar’s son — who is five years and a month old — are also facing the same problem, said Jha. The DoE circular states that a child has to be 3-5 years old to get admission in nursery, 4-6 years in KG and 5-7 years in Class 1. The department says it is giving a one-year relaxation so that more children can get admission under the EWS/DG category, as mandated through Right to Education Act, 2009, and Delhi School Education Rules, 1973.

It also says students above 5, 6 and 7 years who have applied to nursery/KG and Class 1 will be accommodated in government schools. Yogesh Pratap, deputy director, education, said, “We are just following the court’s directive. Now it is the school who will decide whether they want to cancel the admission of a child who is overage. It is entirely the school’s prerogative.”

