Not just fire safety, Hauz Khas village plagued by traffic, overcrowding woes

The cramped, neon-lit lanes bars and restaurants of Hauz Khas Village (HKV) are in a spot again after the Delhi High Court Wednesday observed that “not a single eatery… appeared to have fire safety clearance”. With restaurants and bars placed one above the other, the narrow exits and overcrowded dance floors and the crowded road that leads to the village make it seemingly unsafe. Fire Chief G C Mishra said, “I visited HKV six months ago. The problem is that it’s very congested. There is complete disregard towards stability of the structure, especially in a city that comes under zone 4 of earthquake risk. Also, (the) access road is very narrow… how do I take my vehicles there?”

Reacting to the High Court observation, Satinder Sarna, President of HKV Traders Association, said, “All the restaurants and bars have the fire NOC in place because without it we won’t get the rest of the licences.” A former restaurant owner at HKV points out a flaw: “Most of these places say they are under-50 seaters, which means they don’t need a fire NOC. But we all know that more than 50 patrons throng the place on weekends and other busy nights.”

Mishra added, “If it’s more than 50, you need a fire NOC, but most say they are under 50, so they don’t even come to the fire department. We have given an NOC only to a few on the ground floor… none to the ones above. But now it will be based on floor area basis, not according to what the owner says… Something has to be done about HKV.” With more than 40-plus operational bars and restaurants in the market, there are a plethora of problems that plague HKV — from parking and traffic woes to frequent pub brawls. Fire safety too has been a matter of concern for years now.

About this, Priyank Sukhija, who runs Out of the Box (presently under renovation) and Lord of the Drinks, said, “Both my venues are above-50 seaters and I have all licences in place. I believe HKV is safer than most markets in Delhi.” Manan Chawla of tex-mex restaurant Maquina, said, “We are under-50 but we have fire extinguishers, sprinklers and special fire exits as well.”

