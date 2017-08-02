North Delhi Municipal Corporation asks Satyendar Jain to clear zone notification

Satyendra Jain Satyendra Jain

Struggling to set up its zonal and standing committees, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Tuesday called on Delhi urban development minister Satyendar Jain, urging him to “urgently clear” the notification of zones under the corporation.

Stating that the North corporation house was constituted over two months ago, mayor Preeti Agarwal emphasised that for the “smooth functioning of the deliberative wing, it is important to have the statutory committees in place.” In the absence of the notification that authenticates zone-wise details of wards, North DMC is “not in a position to proceed further,” the mayor told the minister.

She added that the proposed notification is of utmost importance and needs the government’s immediate intervention. The delay in the notification of zones has led to a policy paralysis in the three corporations, in the lack of zonal representatives for the statutory committees.

Leader of SDMC House, Shikha Roy, also said the delay by the state government “despite concurrence of L-G and clearance by the government’s UD department”, was “adversely affecting” the functioning the department.

