No charge for parking in residential areas: South Delhi Municipal Corporation

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided not to charge people for parking in residential areas. According to a senior official of the SDMC, in a letter to the Delhi government, the civic body has expressed its reservations on charging money for parking in residential areas. “Since people already pay for it when they purchase vehicles, we have decided not to charge,” the official said.

The Delhi government has proposed that parking on streets and open spaces in residential areas be made chargeble under the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Rules, 2017 — which is yet to be notified. Once approved, the parking provisions have to be implemented by all three corporations — South, East and North. In cases where civic agencies deny levying a parking fee in residential areas, the L-G has the power to issue directions. The South Corporation, however, will charge only for parking commercial vehicles and buses on the road, as well as app-based car services like Ola and Uber.

Further, parking in market areas during peak hours will get expensive, in order to ensure that shop owners do not park their cars on the street for the entire day, leaving no space for others. Sources in the corporation said that the decision to not charge fees in residential areas was taken because fixing parking charges there was not received well by the Resident Welfare Associations.

SDMC Mayor Kamaljeet Shehrawat said, “It is not fair to make radical decisions and expect people to follow it overnight. We will first be imposing the rule on commercial vehicles.”

In residential areas, the corporation will demarcate the space where vehicles could be parked, she said. The East and North Corporations are yet to take a decision in this regard.

