Nigerian woman ‘stabs boyfriend to death’, held

Soon after, the girlfriend was arrested and the kitchen knife used in the crime was seized. The woman has told police that she stabbed him on his neck after he assaulted her. (Representational Image) Soon after, the girlfriend was arrested and the kitchen knife used in the crime was seized. The woman has told police that she stabbed him on his neck after he assaulted her. (Representational Image)

A 28-year-old Nigerian woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death on Saturday after they had a fight at her house in southwest Delhi’s Vipin Garden.

While the victim has been identified as Izu (30), who ran an export business in Uttam Nagar, his girlfriend, Elvie Uzuma, manages a general store. Police got to know of the incident from an Uttam Nagar hospital, where Izu was declared brought dead.

Soon after, the girlfriend was arrested and the kitchen knife used in the crime was seized. The woman has told police that she stabbed him on his neck after he assaulted her.

A police officer said, “The couple was living in India for three years. We haven’t been able to ascertain why they had the fight. But further investigation is underway.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App