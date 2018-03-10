Clash between two Nigerian groups in Delhi, one stabbed to death

According to police, the victim identified as Harry was stabbed near Chattarpur Mandir. (Representational Image) According to police, the victim identified as Harry was stabbed near Chattarpur Mandir. (Representational Image)

A 30-year-old African origin man was stabbed to death in a clash between two Nigerian groups in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area on Friday night. According to police, the victim identified as Harry was stabbed near Chattarpur Mandir. “At about, 10.30 pm, three-four persons suspected to be belonging to the same origin (African) came and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons,” said a police officer.

“Soon after stabbing, all the men fled from the scene. The victim after being stabbed came and sat on a bench of a tea stall located near the mandir. A passerby made a PCR call and informed the police. A team reached the spot and rushed him to AIIMS trauma center where he was declared brought dead,” added the officer.

Police said Harry was staying in a rented accommodation in Rajpur Khurd village in Mehrauli. The reason for the scuffle is yet to be ascertained. Teams have been formed to nab the accused, police said.

“From the facts and inquiry so far..two group of Nigerians fought with each other last night .. one suspect (a Nigerian) has been categorically identified by injured, has been detained and is being interrogated..names of others have been shared by the injured…police is on a look out for them,” said DCP south, Romil Baaniya.

